McConnell urges Americans: 'Get vaccinated' as cases spike

Posted at 10:47 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 22:47:15-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is imploring unvaccinated Americans to take the COVID-19 shot.

He issued a stark and grave warning Tuesday that the U.S. risks a repeat of last year’s caseloads if people refuse to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Speaking at the U.S. Capitol, McConnell urged Americans to ignore the “demonstrably bad advice” coming from pundits and others against the vaccines.

"Get vaccinated,” he said at his weekly press conference.

A childhood polio survivor, McConnell has been one of the most outspoken members of the Republican Party in urging vaccinations to stop the COVID-19 virus.

