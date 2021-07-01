Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

LIVE AT 9:30: Whitmer to announce COVID vaccine sweepstakes for chance to win cash, scholarships

items.[0].videoTitle
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has hopped on the incentive train, announcing Wednesday the "MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes" for Michiganders.
Posted at 8:21 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 08:21:35-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has hopped on the incentive train, announcing Wednesday the "MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes" for Michiganders.

WATCH LIVE AT 9:30 A.M. HERE

The sweepstake is in partnership with Meijer and the Michigan Association of United Ways.

Although the full details of the sweepstakes will be announced during a press conference Thursday morning, the prizes have been announced.

Vaccinated Michiganders will get a chance to win a combined total of more than $5 million in cash and nine, $55,000 college scholarships will be given out through a lottery-style raffle.

The press conference will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Stay with 7 Action News for additional information.

Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine rate has slowed immensely. The state just surpassed 5 million people with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, nearly two months after crossing the 4 million mark.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.