Detroit Tigers offering free tickets to fans who receive COVID-19 vaccine at pop-up clinic

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you are looking for free tickets to a Detroit Tigers game, this may be your in! Starting June 8, the team is offering free game tickets to fans who receive a COVID-19 vaccine at their pop-up clinic at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

The clinic will continue through the weekend series against the Chicago White Sox and vaccines will be offered three hours before first pitch through the third inning, or one hour after the game begins.

The Tigers are encouraging fans to sign up in advance for a vaccine to ensure availability, but walk-ins are welcomed.

Interested fans can schedule an appointment online at tigers.com/vaccine, or by calling the McLaren COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (810) 344-4050 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.