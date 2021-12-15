COVID-19 fight: MDHHS urges booster to start New Year off right

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging Michiganders to get their boosters to start the New Year off right.

If it has been six months after your first two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you are eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose.

Michigan Monday reported 11,722 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over a 2-day period. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan stands at 1,408,189.

MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian says in a press release, “Now is the time to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Get vaccinated and boosted as soon as you are eligible. We need you to take responsibility and do your part to end this pandemic.”

If you are a Michigander ages 16 and 17 you can now receive a Pfizer booter and those over 18 can choose whichever booster they prefer. According to MDHHS, it’ll take about two weeks to receive full protection after you get the booster dose.

When getting your booster, make sure to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card or immunization record to any vaccine provider. You can find a booster site at www.VaccineFinder.org. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, head over to www.Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.

