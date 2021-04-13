Biden says pause on J&J shots shows gov't putting safety 1st

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s vaccination campaign hit a snag when federal regulators recommended a “pause” in administering Johnson & Johnson shots.

But the White House is holding out the move as a validation of the president’s measured approach throughout the rollout.

Biden administration officials pointed to the action by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as proof that they’re putting safety first.

There's concern about the effect on those Americans who are already leery of all virus vaccines, but Biden said there is enough that's 100% safe for "every single solitary American.”