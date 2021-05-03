50% of Michiganders have at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

(WXYZ) — Half of eligible Michiganders have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the state said on Monday. That puts Michigan near the first step in reopening, which could allow in-person office work to resume by the end of the month.

According to the state data, 4,044,710 Michiganders have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the state will surpass 7 million total doses administered on Monday.

“Today, Michigan will surpass seven million doses administered of the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a release. “We’ve put shots in arms of 1 in 2 Michiganders 16 and up and over 1 in 3 are fully vaccinated, including 2 in 3 seniors. Our rollout continues to speed up."

Last week, Whitmer and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel announced a plan for reopening Michigan tied to COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Two weeks after 55% of Michiganders get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, in-person office work will be able to resume.

Two weeks after 60% of people are vaccinated - 4,858,150 residents



Indoor capacity at sports stadiums will increase to 25%

Indoor capacity at conference centers, banquet halls & funeral homes will increase to 25%

Bars and restaurants will not be required to close early

Two weeks after 65% of people are vaccinated - 5,262,996 residents



All indoor capacity limits will be lifted

Social distancing still has to be maintained

Two weeks after 70% of people are vaccinated - 5,667,842 residents



Gatherings and Facemask order will be lifted by the MDHHS

