Michigan reports 4,698 coronavirus cases, 121 new deaths

MICHIGAN — 4,698 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 121 deaths connected to COVID-19 on Friday, April 23.

The deaths announced Saturday include 91 that were identified during a vital records review.

There are 819,320 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,289 total deaths in Michigan.

As of April 16, 603,094 have recovered from the virus.

8,460,585 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, and 6,386,220 have been administered as of April 24.

47.3% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

