Cedar Point drops outdoor mask requirement, temperature checks ahead of 2021 season

(WXYZ) — Dreaming of the thrill? Cedar Point is opening on May 14 (May 29 for Cedar Point Shores Waterpark), but before you head to Ohio for the twists, turns and drops, you should be aware of some of the park's new COVID rules.

There are some big changes from last season, Cedar Point is dropping the outdoor mask requirement and temp check requirement.

According to Cedar Point's website, here are some other points to note: reservations will be required for Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark (this applies to both Season Passholders and Single Day Ticketholders), you'll have to complete a health screening questionaire at the entrance gates, there are no limitations on ride capacity (but social distancing remains while in line), and face coverings are recommended, but not required, on the rides.

Face coverings are also required for guests 10 and up while indoors, unless actively eating and drinking. Cedar Point states face coverings are not required outdoors "unless it is not possible to maintain 6' of social distancing."

Chart from Cedar Point's website.

In order to help guests social distance, Cedar Point says they will open with a limited capacity at the parks. They say visitors need to purchase tickets or season passes online in addition to making a reservation.

Here's a full breakdown of what you need to know before you leave home.

When you arrive at the park, you will be asked for proof of parking payment, and then when you arrive at the gates, you will have to confirm that no one in your group has been exposed to COVID or has been experiencing any symptoms.

Contactless forms of payment are encouraged while inside the park and the Cedar Point mobile app can help guests find nearby hand sanitizer stations, restrooms, open dining locations and available attractions and rides.

For a full list of Cedar Point's safety rules and frequently asked questions, visit their website here.

