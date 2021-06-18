Canada extends nonessential travel restrictions to July 21

Canada Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Canada will be extending its nonessential travel restrictions to July 21—almost a month longer than the previous June 22 extension.
Our number one priority as we fight #COVID19 is keeping Canadians safe. In coordination with the U.S., we are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel and with the United States until July 21st, 2021.— Bill Blair (@BillBlair) June 18, 2021
In a string of tweets, Blair noted that Canadian safety was his priority as we continue to fight COVID-19.
While the border deadline has been extended, Blair did mention that new measurements for fully vaccinated residents will be announced on Monday, June 21.
As we have said, the government is planning measures for fully vaccinated Canadians, Permanent Residents, and others who are currently permitted to enter Canada and will provide further details on Monday, June 21.— Bill Blair (@BillBlair) June 18, 2021