Watch
News

Actions

Canada extends nonessential travel restrictions to July 21

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Trucks enter the U.S. from canada on the Peace Bridge, Tuesday, Sept 22, 2020, in Buffalo N.Y. Pascale Ferrier is expected to appear in federal court today. She is suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to the White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border. Ferrier was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo and is expected to face federal charges. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
U.S. Canada border
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 12:01:29-04

Canada Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Canada will be extending its nonessential travel restrictions to July 21—almost a month longer than the previous June 22 extension.

In a string of tweets, Blair noted that Canadian safety was his priority as we continue to fight COVID-19.

While the border deadline has been extended, Blair did mention that new measurements for fully vaccinated residents will be announced on Monday, June 21.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time