Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Bills nearing Whitmer exempt businesses from taxes on PPE

items.[0].image.alt
Vadim Ghirda/AP
A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
COVID-19 mask generic
Posted at 4:00 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 16:00:46-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan businesses with COVID-19 safety protocols could retroactively seek a refund for sales taxes paid on personal protective equipment, disinfecting products and plexiglass barriers under bills nearing the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Senate unanimously approved the Republican-sponsored legislation Wednesday.

It previously cleared the House but goes back for a final vote because changes were made.

The sponsor has said the cost of protective equipment is among the challenges businesses have faced in the coronavirus pandemic.

It's not clear if the Democratic governor will sign the tax break, which would reduce revenue by an unknown amount.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.