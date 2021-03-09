Menu

B.1.351 COVID-19 variant identified in Jackson County for the first time

Daniel Cole/AP
Microbiologist Marielle Bedotto-Buffet prepares samples at the University Hospital Institute for Infectious Diseases in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021, to study the highly contagious COVID-19 variant that has been discovered in the UK. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Posted at 10:45 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 22:45:28-05

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. — Today Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) identified the B.1.351 variant of COVID-19 in a child.

MDHHS alongside the Bureau of Laboratories is currently conducting an investigation to determine if there are any additional cases associated with the new citing.

The variant was originally found in South Africa last year, and shares some mutations with the B.1.1.7. variant. Currently, this is the only case of the B.1.351. variant identified in Michigan.

“We are concerned about the discovery of another variant in Michigan, although it was not unexpected,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “We continue to urge Michiganders to follow a research-based approach by wearing their masks properly, socially distancing, avoiding crowds, washing their hands often, and making a plan to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine once it is their turn. We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 and end this pandemic as quickly as possible.”

So far Michigan has identified 516 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in 23 Michigan jurisdictions.

Jackson County vaccine updates are also available by calling the COVID Vaccine Information Line at 517-817-4469. More information is available here.

