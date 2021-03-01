Menu

Michigan to get 82,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week

AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 2:27 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 14:27:54-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services says people in Michigan can expect to begin receiving the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine later this week.

A spokesperson for the state says Michigan will receive 82,700 doses of the single-shot vaccination on Wednesday. It will then be distributed to local health departments and hospitals, which will administer the vaccines.

An FDA panel recommended Emergency Use Authorization for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on Friday, with the FDA authorizing it over the weekend.

Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine consists of only one shot. However, while studies have shown it prevents series cases of COVID-19, its efficacy rate is still lower than those two vaccinations.

A study is currently underway to determine if a second shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccination raises its efficacy rate towards those of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.