Governor Whitmer announces veterans vaccination clinic in Marquette, more state locations coming

LANSING, Mich. — The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will begin vaccinating veterans and their spouses and caregivers in Marquette starting March 22, according to the governor’s office.

We’re told recipients must be at least 50 years old to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and that the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency is actively scheduling more veteran vaccination clinics across Michigan.

“Providing our veterans the high-quality care and benefits they’ve earned is essential,” says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I am grateful for the DMVA, MVAA and Michigan National Guard’s tireless efforts to open vaccination clinics statewide so we can ensure that Michigan’s veterans and their spouses and caregivers can get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The vaccination clinic is scheduled to operate between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, March 22 at the Northern Center at Northern Michigan University.

We’re told the second dose will be administered at the same location on April 19.

The governor’s office says those wishing to register for the vaccine may schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-642-4838 and selecting option 6. Registration is scheduled to operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Registrants are advised to bring a photo ID to their appointment. We’re told veterans should also have their DD-214 proof of service on hand.

