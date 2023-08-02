Community discussion addresses gun safety, violence prevention

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On the heels of National Night Out— a massive push to strengthen bonds between city and county agencies and the communities they serve—Grand Rapids is taking things a step further, opening up a community discussion on safe gun ownership.

City and state representatives, school officials, gun safety educators, and police officers will all speak at the event hosted by The Michigan chapter of the National Forum for Black Public Administrators at the Baxter Community Center Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.

Everyone is invited and resources will be available with information on safe storage, educating children about firearms, and any questions you may have.

Organizers say they want to raise awareness of the often unintended and deadly consequences of irresponsible gun ownership and help people understand they have the power to prevent tragedies.