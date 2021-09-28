Chris Webber building $50 million cannabis operations campus in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Former Michigan Basketball player and NBA Hall of Famer Chris Webber is bringing a $50 million cannabis operations and training facility to Corktown.

The operation will be called Players Only Holdings and is co-founded with Lavetta Willis. It will focus on real estate development, cannabis cultivation, brand partnerships and creative content development and management.

According to a press release, Players Only will have a 180,000-square foot facility that will include a 60,000 square foot cultivation space, an 8,000 square foot dispensary, a private cannabis consumption lounge and more.

The group has also partnered with cannabis companies Gage Growth Corp. and Cookies U for cannabis products and a comprehensive training program and operations center.

“This will be the shining jewel of Michigan. Everything great in Michigan starts in Detroit, and I am excited to collaborate with Gage to bring our premium line of Players Only products to this community,” Webber said in a release. “Gage is the HOF of cannabis operations. With Fabian Monaco as a teammate, this relationship is a winner on every level.”

The Cookies U training program is an experience that will provide job training and job placement within the cannabis industry.

“This Detroit training and operations facility is only the first step in bringing tangible opportunities to the people of this city – one that means so much to me – while eliminating barriers to an industry with unlimited economic potential,” Webber added in a release.

The facility will be located near Michigan Ave. and the Fisher Service Dr. in Corktown and Southwest Detroit. There will be nine acres of property.