Cedar Point resumes testing on Top Thrill 2 ahead of May opening day

SANDUSKY, OHIO (WXYZ) — Cedar Point said it is resuming testing on its new Top Thrill 2 roller coaster ahead of the amusement park’s opening on May 4.

During the testing phase, engineers are programming the roller coaster’s fully automated ride sequence, improving the linear synchronous motor launch system, testing rider safety systems, running it through its different speeds and getting state licensing.

Cedar Point Cedar Point unveiled Top Thrill 2 on Aug. 1, 2023, the world's tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster, on the site of the former Top Thrill Dragster.

Top Thrill 2, the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster, has a 420-foot-tall vertical spike tower in addition to the existing “top hat” tower that will touch the clouds over the Cedar Point Peninsula.

Top Thrill 2 is on the site of the former Top Thrill Dragster. Cedar Point retired Top Thrill Dragster after nearly two decades in September 2022.

The amusement park said Top Thrill 2 will have three high-performance racing vehicles with open-air seating and riders will launch three times, reaching speeds of 120 mph. The three 20-passenger trains will soon be programmed to work together.

Riders will experience weightlessness during the rollback as they won't make it up the tower, and the train will shift into reverse when the train won't make it up and over the tower at speeds of 101 mph.

Then, the final launch will have them go backward at a 90-degree angle on the new, 420-foot tall track tower, and the train will hit its third launch at speeds of 120 mph where they will cross over the top-hot tower and dive into a 270-degree spiral and cross the finish line.

To learn more about Top Thrill 2, visit cedarpoint.com.

