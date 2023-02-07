Cedar Point looking to hire 7,000 associates for Summer 2023 season

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point has announced that it is looking to hire 7,000 seasonal associates for the Summer 2023 season. The park will open for the season in May.

The positions that Cedar Point is looking to fill include ride operators, food and beverage, lifeguards and aquatics, and security.

The hourly pay ranges from $14-17 (for those who are 16 or older), and is based on experience, prior service, and position. The positions also offer discounts, reward and recognition programs, flexible scheduling, exclusive associate-only events, ride nights, on-site housing for those who qualify, and free admission to any Cedar Fair Entertainment Company park (Cedar Point’s parent company).

Cedar Point is hoping to fill most of the positions during a week-long hiring blitz, which will be held February 18-24. The park will host in-person job fairs at Sawmill Creek Resort, the EHOVE Career Center, and the Cedar Point Recruiting Center. Interested candidates will have the opportunity to apply, interview, and be hired on the same day.

“There’s no other place on Earth that delivers a perfect summer like Cedar Point, and our associates play the most important role in creating that experience for our guests,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “From young adults to retirees, there are jobs for every interest and skill level, and the intangible benefits of cultivating new relationships, memories, and friends are immeasurable.”

More information on Cedar Point’s jobs can be found on the park’s website.

