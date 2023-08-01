Cedar Point announces 'Top Thrill 2' on the site of former Top Thrill Dragster

Cedar Point unveiled Top Thrill 2 on Tuesday, the world's tallest and fasted triple-launch strata roller coaster, on the site of the former Top Thrill Dragster.

According to Cedar Point, Top Thrill 2 will have two 420-foot-tall track towers "putting riders in the driver's seat for one of the greatest races of all time."

The amusement park said Top Thrill 2 will have three high-performance racing vehicles with open-air seating and riders will launch three times reaching speeds of 120 mph.

According to Cedar Point, a new linear synchronous motor launch system will have riders start off at 74 mph, racing toward Top Thirll 2's original 420-foot tall "top hat" tower. They will experience weightlessness during the rollback as they won't make it up the tower, and the train will shift into reverse when the train won't make it up and over the tower at speeds of 101 mph.

Then, the final launch will have them go backward at a 90-degree angle on a new, 420-foot tall track tower, and the train will hit its third launch at speeds of 120 mph where they will cross over the top-hot tower and dive into a 270-degree spiral and cross the finish line.

“Top Thrill 2 will be the boldest and most advanced roller coaster Cedar Point has ever introduced. It’s another one-of-a-kind that could only be built at Cedar Point,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Our stamp on the industry is in roller coaster innovation, and today, that’s solidified as we redefine the strata coaster into a mega-thrill that our guests will come from far and wide to experience.”

The ride is set to open in 2024.

The announcement comes after Cedar Point said it was retiring Top Thrill Dragster after nearly two decades last September, but did say they had plans for a new experience.

The ride was shut down in 2021 after a woman was injured when a metal object fell from the roller coaster. She was standing in line when she was hit in the head by the metal object.

An investigation cleared Cedar Point of violating any laws or rules in the accident.

When the ride opened in 2003, it set four new records: world's tallest complete circuit roller coaster, tallest roller coaster, tallest roller coaster drop and fastest roller coaster.

It had a maximum speed of 120 mph and a 400-foot drop.

