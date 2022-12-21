Watch Now
Bronson announces Top Baby Names for 2022

Posted at 11:50 AM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 11:50:42-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — New year, new popular names. Girls and boys coming into the world at Bronson Hospitals were sporting some newer names and some versions of classics.

Did your child's name make the list?

*Was a top 10 name in 2021, tooBronson Battle CreekBronson Methodist Hospital
Boys Names
  1. Colton/Kolton/Kolten
  2. Liam
  3. Grayson/Greyson*
  4. Jack/Jackson/Jaxon
  5. Kaison/Kaceyon/Kaysen/Kayson
  6. Elijah*
  7. Carter/Karter
  8. Ezekial/Ezekiel
  9. Lucas/Lukas/Luke
  10. Theo/Theodor/Theodore
  1. Lucas/Lukas/Luke*
  2. Oliver*
  3. Owen
  4. Elijah/Eli’Jah/Eli*
  5. Levi
  6. Hudson*
  7. Henry
  8. Noah
  9. Theodore
  10. James/Jameson/Jamison
Girls Names
  1. Everly/Everleigh
  2. Madilynn/Madaline/Madeline/Madelyn*
  3. Olivia*
  4. Evelyn
  5. Abigail*
  6. Nova
  7. Amelia
  8. Cing
  9. Grace/Gracelynn
  10. London/Londyn
  1. Sofia/Sophia
  2. Olivia*
  3. Isabella/ Izabela/Izabelle
  4. Elanor/Elanore/Eleanor
  5. Luna
  6. Charlotte*
  7. Nova
  8. Ava/Avah*
  9. Layla/Leila
  10. Claire/Clare
