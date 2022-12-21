Bronson announces Top Baby Names for 2022

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — New year, new popular names. Girls and boys coming into the world at Bronson Hospitals were sporting some newer names and some versions of classics.
Did your child's name make the list?
|*Was a top 10 name in 2021, too
|Bronson Battle Creek
|Bronson Methodist Hospital
|Boys Names
- Colton/Kolton/Kolten
- Liam
- Grayson/Greyson*
- Jack/Jackson/Jaxon
- Kaison/Kaceyon/Kaysen/Kayson
- Elijah*
- Carter/Karter
- Ezekial/Ezekiel
- Lucas/Lukas/Luke
- Theo/Theodor/Theodore
- Oliver*
- Owen
- Elijah/Eli’Jah/Eli*
- Levi
- Hudson*
- Henry
- Noah
- Theodore
- James/Jameson/Jamison
|Girls Names
- Everly/Everleigh
- Madilynn/Madaline/Madeline/Madelyn*
- Olivia*
- Evelyn
- Abigail*
- Nova
- Amelia
- Cing
- Grace/Gracelynn
- London/Londyn
- Sofia/Sophia
- Isabella/ Izabela/Izabelle
- Elanor/Elanore/Eleanor
- Luna
- Charlotte*
- Ava/Avah*
- Layla/Leila
- Claire/Clare