(WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department says a body found in Stoepel Park is believed to be a retired DPD officer who went missing about two weeks ago.

“We don’t know. We’re going to let the medical examiner do their evaluation and see if we can identify the body that we found. Sadly, a lot of things are pointing to that may in fact be our retired police officer,” Detroit Police Chief James White said during a Thursday afternoon news conference.

RELATED: 'Still looking': Detroit police seek public's help to find missing retired officer

RELATED: Mother pleads for help locating retired Detroit officer; $2,500 reward offered

Stefon Hodo's disappearance came two weeks after Detroit Police arrested a man seen twice on camera shooting up a home on the city's west side.

The home had adults and children inside and investigators say the suspect used Hodo's gun to commit the crime. He was also driving Hodo's black 2007 Lexus which is still missing.

According to a neighbor, the suspect and Hodo weren't pals. In fact, they'd gotten into some sort of dispute which is only adding to the questions and concerns surrounding Hodo's disappearance.

If you have spotted Hodo's black 2007 Lexus around town anytime before June 30, Detroit police are asking that you give them a call.

The plate number is 9NGT98 and DPD can be reached at 313-267-4600.

