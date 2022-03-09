Watch
BMW recalls vehicles for 3rd time due to engine fire risk

FILE- The logo of BMW is shown on a BMW car on March 20, 2019 in Munich, Germany. BMW is recalling more than 917,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S., Wednesday, March 9, 2022, most for a third time _ to fix a problem that can cause engine compartment fires. The recall covers many 3 Series, 5 Series, 1 Series, X5, X3, and Z4 vehicles from 2006 through 2013. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Posted at 10:35 AM, Mar 09, 2022
DETROIT (AP) — BMW is recalling more than 917,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S., most for a third time, to fix a problem that can cause engine compartment fires.

The recall covers many 3 Series, 5 Series, 1 Series, X5, X3, and Z4 vehicles from 2006 through 2013.

Documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators say there could be an electrical short in the positive crankcase ventillation valve heater.

In rare cases they can overheat and cause a fire.

Fires could happen while the vehicles are being driven or soon after they are parked. But BMW is not recommending they be parked outdoors.

The automaker is developing a fix. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 25.

