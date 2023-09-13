Bell's Brewery releasing all-new Oberon Eclipse for the fall and winter

After teasing Oberon news for the past few days, Bell's Brewery officially unveiled a new seasonal ale – Oberon Eclipse – a fall and winter version of the famous summer beer.

According to Bell's, Oberon Eclipse is a citrus wheat ale with notes of bright orange and coriander and comes in at 6.3% ABV.

The beer will be available in 6 and 12-pack cans, bottles, 4-pack of 16-ounce cans and in 19.2-ounce cans. It will also be part of Bell's latest seasonal variety pack with Two Hearted, Big Hearted and Best Brown.

Oberon Eclipse is an extension of the popular summer beer Oberon, which is released at the end of March with a big party to celebrate the end of winter.

“ Fans have been demanding year-round Oberon for years now, so we love when we get a chance to give our fans – and our business partners – something they’ve been asking for,” said Carrie Yunker, Executive Vice President of Bell’s Brewery. “Oberon continues to be a top-performer here in the Midwest, and our retailer and distributor partners rely on that seasonal release. As we close in on national distribution this year, it’s vital that we continue to provide retailers and distributors with demand-driving products year-round. ”

Bell's will host a release event at their Eccentric Café's beer garden and back room on Saturday, Nov. 4 to celebrate Daylight Saving Time when we fall back.

