'Barbenheimer' fever arrives as Barbie fans, moviegoers flock to theaters

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pink-clad moviegoers flocked to Emagine Royal Oak Friday for the much-anticipated release of the "Barbie" movie.

Marking one of the biggest days on the movie calendar, the Friday release of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" is expected to break box office ticket sales records.

Both releases, already garnering global fanfare, have earned millions in the first day of their release. From Thursday's ticket sales, "Barbie" grossed $22.5 million — the highest of the year. Ticket sales from "Oppenheimer" have grossed $10.5 million from Thursday showings.

For eager moviegoers forced to stay home during the pandemic, the double feature provides a unique opportunity to return to theaters.

"Since I was little, Barbie has inspired me to be anything I want. You can be an astronaut, a doctor or a chef," said Katinlin Tomlinson, who came to see the movie with her mom.

Another fan says the move brings back memories.

"I just love everything Barbie, and it was a great opportunity to step back into my childhood,” Tiara Lamar said.

Another mother-daughter duo came to celebrate a special day.

"This is my birthday celebration. I love Barbie and I love my baby girl Barbie," Gay Hicks said.

For fans at Emagine theater in Royal, the “Barbie” movie evokes emotion and nostalgia.

Friday night's premiere gave girls, women, men and boys an occasion to get a little fancy.

"I decided to be travel Barbie, so I have my glasses and my ascot. I decided to of course do pink because it's also my favorite color," Ruby Dockery said.

Her best friend Tiara Lamar says she went with a different look.

"I got this out of my sister's closet. I am fashion Barbie, so something really trendy and had to be pink with some platform heels," Lamar said.

Barbie takes many back to a time when anything was possible.

Cheryl Tomlinson says it wasn't just a doll — it stood for something.

"Being a lady, being beautiful. There's now a lot of diversity with all types of Barbies and it took me to a world of imagination that the real world just doesn't do," Tomlinson said.

We can't forget “Oppenheimer,” another long-anticipated blockbuster. The movie centers around the creation of the atomic bomb.

One fan spoke to 7 Action News after watching “Oppenheimer” and says he'll be back for Barbie next.

"It’s a yin and yang. Yes, it's obviously weird to wash down something depressing at the end of the day with something colorful and just meant for entertainment. But at the end of the day, that's the human spirit. There's dark stuff going on, but it's also important to remember the light," Pablo Covarrubias said.

Whether it's a world of imagination you're looking for or a somber history lesson, you can find it on the big screen this weekend.