BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Red Cross is helping a senior citizen after their home on 48th Avenue in Bangor Township burned down Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post by South Haven Area Emergency Services, they and 3 other departments were called to help the Bangor Community Fire Department with a mobile home fire that started just after 2 a.m.

Only 1 person was inside at the time, they were able to get out without being hurt.

The cause is still under investigation.