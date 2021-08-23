Almost 400 in-person classes at GRCC still have openings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College still has openings in almost 400 on-campus classes as of Monday, with time remaining to enroll before the Aug. 30 start of the Fall 2021 semester.

GRCC is again offering classes in four models, with students able to sign up for in-person classes, hybrid classes that are partly on campus and partly online, real-time virtual classes and traditional online classes, college officials said in a news release.

Students can start the application process on the college’s website here, as well as connect with specialists in-person at a Service Saturday event planned for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at both the downtown campus and the new GRCC Lakeshore Campus.

Service Saturday features specialists from GRCC student support and service offices, including Admissions and Enrollment, Academic Advising, Financial Aid, Student Financial Services, Disability Services and Student Records.

“We are offering students opportunities to take classes in the format that fits their learning styles and can be scheduled around their home and work responsibilities,” said Tina Hoxie, GRCC’s associate provost and dean of student affairs. “Students benefit so much by staying on track. Even taking two classes a semester allows them to move forward, and even take advantage of state programs including Michigan Reconnect.”

Michigan Reconnect is a scholarship program for students 25 and older who don’t already have a college degree.

In addition, the Fall 2021 semester is the last time for students accepted for the state’s Futures for Frontliners program to start taking classes.

Of the 398 on-campus classes available in a variety of subjects, 289 are offered at the downtown Grand Rapids campus and 26 at the new GRCC Lakeshore campus in Holland Township.

The college has openings in 79 real-time virtual classes, which meet online at specific times using programs like Zoom, allowing students to interact with faculty and classmates in real time.

There are 206 online classes with openings.