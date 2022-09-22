Attorney claims new evidence shows school employees failed to properly act prior to Oxford shooting

(WXYZ) — On Thursday morning, attorney Ven Johnson held a press conference to announce what he says is new evidence in the Oxford High School shooting lawsuit.

He was joined by parents of victims Tate Myre, Justin Shilling and Keegan Gregory.

Johnson claimed that new evidence shows school employees failed to properly act after seeing more warning signs prior to the tragedy.

New details released in Oxford lawsuit

Johnson tells us new emails and drawings have come to light in the months prior to the shooting.

He says school teachers and counselors made upper management aware of troubling issue tied to Ethan Crumbley, the accused shooter.

Johnson said no action was taken; he also showed examples of the emails and drawings that he claims focuses on guns, bullets and violent references.

“To me, this is beyond neglect, it’s unforgivable. We have four angels that are gone,” said Jill Soave, Justin Shilling’s mother.

7 Action News has reached out to Oxford High School for comment on the allegations and has yet to hear back.

Watch the full press conference in the video player above.

