Apple opens first US manufacturing academy in Michigan

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Apple opened its first manufacturing academy in the United States in downtown Detroit, partnering with Michigan State University to encourage business growth through advanced manufacturing.

The academy, located in the First National Building downtown, will provide small and medium-sized businesses around the U.S. with tools and knowledge to enhance their operations through smart manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

"Detroit is a great place. There's a rich history of manufacturing in Detroit," said Jamie Herrera, director of product operations with Apple.

Through a series of courses and hands-on trainings, dozens of businesses are working with experts from Apple and Michigan State University to learn how smart manufacturing and artificial intelligence can address challenges within their companies.

"These are the things that can really help you from efficiencies to improve your operations. So as companies are starting to advance, these are the things that will help them advance," Herrera said.

The academy is free, with the current program running for two days. Additional courses will be added.

Staff at MSU say the goal is giving business leaders skills they can use immediately while creating networking opportunities.

"We're hoping to build a community as we go through those teachings together," said Sarah Gretter, who works with the Office of the Provost at Michigan State University.

The initiative also includes longer-term support and consultation opportunities.

"The small and medium businesses can have one-on-ones with MSU experts or Apple engineers to dig even deeper into those challenges they may be facing personally," Gretter said.

One of the businesses participating is Detroit-based Motoren Solutions, which provides personal protective equipment to the auto industry and currently operates with a small staff.

"So right now, there's only three of us," said Clarke Ross, owner of Motoren Solutions.

Ross says the Apple Academy has already shown some of what it will take to scale up and thrive.

"They've proven success over and over again, and I hope to use those same tools to help me exceed as well," Ross said.

The Apple Manufacturing Academy will also add virtual courses later this year.

As part of Apple's plan, the company is investing more than $600 billion in the United States over the next four years.

