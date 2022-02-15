Watch
Officer says he assumed fellow cops were caring for Floyd

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File
FILE - This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows form Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao. Thao, who is charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights when the Black man was killed under fellow Officer Derek Chauvin's knee took the stand in federal court Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, testifying about academy training that included handcuffing drills in which knees were used to restrain people. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Posted at 5:08 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 17:08:57-05

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s killing says he was relying on his fellow officers to care for Floyd’s medical needs as he controlled onlookers as police tried to arrest the Black man.

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Tou Thao is one of three former officers charged in federal court with violating Floyd’s constitutional rights when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed, facedown on the street.

Thao held back bystanders. J. Alexander Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Thomas Lane held his legs. Thao took the stand Tuesday as the fired officers began presenting their defense.

