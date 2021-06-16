Watch
NewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

3 Honolulu police officers charged in connection with fatal officer-involved shooting of 16-year-old

Grand Jury declined to indict cops last week
items.[0].image.alt
Jennifer Sinco Kelleher/AP
FILE - In this April 28, 2021, file photo, floral bouquets, deflated balloons, candles and other items decorate a street memorial by the Kalakaua Canal where Honolulu Police shot and killed 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap, whose nickname was Baby, during a car chase on Kalakaua Ave., in Honolulu. The teenager arrived at an emergency room with gunshot wounds to the back of his head and to his shoulders, according to hospital records provided by a lawyer representing the teen's family. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, File)
Iremamber Sykap memorial site
Posted at 2:51 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 14:51:34-04

Three officers with the Honolulu Police Department have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy.

The decision to charge the officers comes a week after a Grand Jury declined to indict the officers in connection with the April death of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap.

KHNL-TV in Honolulu reports that prosecutors charged 42-year-old Geoffrey Thorn has with second-degree murder. Zackary Ah Nee, 26, and Christopher Fredeluces, 40, face second-degree attempted murder charges.

All three officers would face mandatory life-in-prison sentences if convicted.

Honolulu police say the three officers remain on the force and are assigned to desk duty.

"We are surprised by the Prosecuting Attorney’s announcement to seek charges against the officers after a grand jury comprised of citizens decided not to indict them," Interim Honolulu Police Chief Rade Vanic said. "This is highly unusual, and we are not aware of a similar action having been taken in the past. While we await the court’s decision, we will continue to protect and serve the community as we have always done.”

Police said Iremamber was driving a stolen Honda linked to an armed robbery, burglary, purse snatching and car theft and led officers on a chase before the April 5 shooting.

Police have refused to release officer body camera footage from the shooting.

KHNL reports that the prosecutor's office alleges there are several inconsistencies with the officers' reports and claims.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time