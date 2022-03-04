Amazon giving employees free tuition at 4 Michigan colleges & universities

(WXYZ) — Amazon employees in Michigan are able to get free college tuition to four schools in the state, the company announced on Thursday.

It's part of a plan where Amazon will provide full and part-time employees tuition at more than 140 universities and colleges across the country as part of its Career Choice partnerships.

According to Amazon, Michigan employees will have access to education from Eastern Michigan University, Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Valley State University and Henry Ford College.

They can also get access to online education providers including Southern New Hampshire University, Colorado State University – Global, Western Governors University and National University.

The company said it is also partnering with GEDWorks and Smart Horizons to provide employees with free high school completion and GED preparation.

The program gives employees to participate every year they work at Amazon, and they are eligible after 90 days of employment.