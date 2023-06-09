AI pizza? Jet’s new ranch veggie pizza developed by artificial intelligence

(WXYZ) — If you didn’t think AI would ever be able to make you hungry, think again. Jet’s Pizza just unveiled their new Ranch Veggie Pizza, which was reportedly developed by artificial intelligence.

According to a Jet’s press release, an AI chatbot helped come up with the unique pizza combination. It's topped with ranch sauce, premium mozzarella, feta, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes.

Now people can try the AI-developed pizza through July 10.

“We’re in the era of AI and Jet’s is continually exploring ways to utilize this technology. As many know, we use AI for ordering and now we used it as a fun experiment to see if it could come up with something we could add to our menu,” said John Jetts, CEO and President of Jet’s America, Inc, in a press release. “The Ranch Veggie Pizza is a must try and we are excited to see the reaction this pizza gives to our customers.”