Agreement reached in strike that caused delays at the Canadian border

WXYZ-TV
Posted at 3:37 PM, Aug 07, 2021
(WXYZ) — In a posting on their website, the Public Service Alliance of Canada has announced they have come to an agreement with Canada Border Services Agency following a day-long strike that brought border crossings to a near halt.

The strike, which saw border employees performing their duties to the "letter of the law" caused delays for many trucks trying to cross the border ahead of the reopening next week.

Highlights of the agreement have been posted on the PSAC website. Full details will be released at a later date, once they are fully translated.

