AAA expects record number of Michiganders to travel for Fourth of July weekend

(WXYZ) — If you're traveling for the Fourth of July weekend, expected a record-breaking number of people traveling with you.

According to AAA, a record number of Michiganders are expected to travel this weekend. In all, the agency expects more than 1.7 million Michiganders to take at least one trip of 50 miles or more between June 30 and July 4. That's 76,000 more than the previous record high set last year.

Across the country, AAA expects travel figures to set new records as well, with an estimated 50.7 million Americans set to travel.

AAA reports that in Michigan, nearly 1.6 million are expected to travel by car, with 71,272 people by air and 109,121 by another form of transportation.

“Independence Day weekend appears to be the continuation of what has already been a very strong summer travel season,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although airfares and hotel rates are more expensive than last year, Michigan residents are still eager to travel. So, expect to see congested roads, busy hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions.”



Michigan Independence Day Travel Volumes



Total

Auto

Air

Other

2023 (Forecast)

1,780,215

1,599,822

71,272

109,121

2022

1,703,247 (+4.5%)

1,550,134 (+3%)

65,594 (+8.7%)

87,519 (+24.7%)

2019

1,646,996 (+8%)

1,453,906 (+10%)

69,432 (+2.7%)

123,658 (-11.8%)



In the U.S., AAA expects 43.2 million Americans to travel by car, about 1 million more people than last year.

The good news for drivers is that gas prices remain much lower than last year's holiday period. According to AAA, the average gas price is around $3.65 per gallon in Michigan, down from an average of $4.94 per gallon last year.

The best and worst time to travel this weekend also varies, according to AAA. The worst times to travel are between 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. It's encouraged you get out before or after those times.

In all, AAA expects travel times to be about 30% longer than normal, especially near major metro areas, beaches and attractions.

Average travel times are estimated to be 30% longer than normal, particularly in major metro areas, near beaches and attractions. To avoid the heaviest congestion, INRIX recommends drivers leave in the morning or after 6 p.m.

Summer Travel Trends and TipsTravel demand has steadily increased since 2020, and this summer is poised to be one for the record books. Here are some trends and tips from AAA Travel.