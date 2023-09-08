A deeper look at Whitmer’s ‘Clean Energy Standard’

LANSING, Mich. — Lori Welch has been Lansing’s Sustainability Manager for the past 3 Years, and one of her biggest tasks has been spearheading Lansing’s multi-million dollar Sustainability Action Plan.

“It was adopted and released last year, and it prioritizes things like land use, water and human waste, as well as how we can become for energy efficient,” Welch said.

Welch said those efforts take teamwork, which is why she was happy to hear Governor Whitmer enact a statewide 100% Clean Energy Standard that starts with improving energy efficiency programs to lower utility bills.

“Actions like sealing windows and using different systems can reduce the pricing of things,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer’s plans also outlined improving the air quality by investing in things like wind, solar, and nuclear sources.

“This will be great for clean energy and air quality for our kids to breathe and clean water for them too,” Whitmer said. “It will also protect things like our lakes and environment for generations to come.”

Welch believes these state-level changes will make a huge difference in Lansing's sustainability plan.

“I think this state-level initiative will encourage other jurisdictions to get on board because we all need to be looking at ways to better the world,” Welch said.

The city said they're always looking for residents to get involved with the sustainability action plan. There’s a way for you to give your input online. Click here to do that.