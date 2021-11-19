7 tips to watch out for online shopping scams over the holidays

(WXYZ) — The holiday shopping season is already underway, and many retailers have rolled out their sales earlier than usual.

With that, scammers have also started early, especially with online purchases. There are seven different red flags you should look out for when it comes to scammers.

Nick Biasini, the head of outreach for Cisco Talos, a threat intelligence organization, said scammers are trying to grab your attention online to lure you offline.

So, remember the Better Business Bureau's first online purchase scam prevention tip: If the deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.

“I can tell you from January of this year to November, we’ve had 449 people in Michigan lose $138,000 and change, and another $38,000 -- almost $40,000 -- attempted in loss," Melanie Duquesnel, the president & CEO of the BBB serving Eastern Michigan and the U.P., said.

Tip number two – before you buy, do your research.

The BBB found 81% of those who did not research the website through an independent source ended up losing money.

Third, beware of fake websites. They often have grammatical mistakes, errors in the URL and a slew of bad online reviews.

Next, beware of deals on social media. Scammers will try to entice you while you're scrolling along.

Five, watch out for fake tracking numbers. The BBB said 54% of those who received shipping information found out it was fake.

Sixth, pay with a credit card, not a debit card or other non-traditional method.

"You do not want to give the scammers direct access to your bank accounts," she said.

Finally, don't believe everything you see. Watch out for text messages from unknown numbers with links to gift cards.

Scammers are skilled at creating graphics, fonts and seals that look official. If you see the BBB accreditation seal, you can verify it on the BBB's website.

Whatever you do, don't shop on price alone. 73% of victims paid but never received a project.

For more information, visit the BBB website.