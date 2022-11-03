6 year old Macomb County boy dies of RSV

(WXYZ) — An Oakland County medical examiner says a 6-year-old boy had died of RSV.

This comes as pediatric hospitals across the state fill up. Right now 77% of pediatric beds are occupied.

In wake of this untimely death, pediatricians are asking parents to go back to the basics of washing hands, covering mouths when coughing, and staying at home while sick.

"ERs are constantly filling with RSV patients. Every time you go somewhere people are constantly saying my son or daughter has RSV," Melissa Parker, a mother and pediatric nurse said.

Just a few days ago, her 3 week year old son Owen contracted RSV. He is now recovering and his symptoms are improving.

RSV is spread through respiratory droplets and can be severe for younger children with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of RSV include coughing, sneezing, fever, wheezing, and a loss of appetite.

"I think what we are seeing is going to continue through the winter and we have a lot of other viruses coming. Pediatric hospitals are trying really hard to get staff we need. It's going to be a long winter," Dr. Whitney Minnock with the Beaumont Children's Hospital said.

In the last two months, Cornwell Health, formerly known as Beaumont, has seen a 777% increase in its patients testing positive for RSV.

In September, 95 of 1,587 patients within the ER tested positive. In October, the number went up to 833 out of 5,515 patients.