2 years since the Capitol riots, here's where the cases against Michigan suspects stand

(WXYZ) — Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the deadly attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Five people were killed when a mob of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol building, scaling scaffolding and the side of the building, breaking windows and breaking into offices of congressional members.

Since then, hundreds of people have been charged and have pleaded guilty or been convicted for their role in the attacks.

In Michigan, 19 people have been charged, with the first arrest coming just two weeks after Jan. 6, and the latest charges coming at the end of October 2022.

Of the 19 people charged in Michigan, one has been convicted, 10 have taken plea deals and eight have cases still ongoing, as of Jan. 6, 2023.

The suspects are from all across Michigan, from metro Detroit, to the Upper Peninsula, and they even include one of the Republican primary candidates for Michigan governor last year.

Below you'll find details for each alleged offender, and either the statement of facts or the statement of offense.

According to the Justice Department, a statement of offense is a summary made with a "factual basis" for a guilty plea, but does not include all known facts. A statement of facts is filed by the government and includes what they know about the case and what they allegedly happened.

Karl Dresch

Karl Dresch was the first person arrested from Michigan in the Capitol riots, just about two weeks after they happened. He was charged with several crimes after they received a tip about his involvement a day after the riots.

He pleaded guilty to one count of Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building, a misdemeanor, on Aug. 4, 2021. He was sentenced to time-served, which was six months, and a $500 restitution.

Statement of Offense

Karl Dresch Statement of Offense by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Michael Foy

Also just about two weeks after the riots, Michael Foy of Wixom was arrested and charged for allegedly swinging a hockey stick repeatedly at a Metropolitan Police Officer on the ground that a mob had pulled out from the arch entryway at the Capitol.

Foy, a former Marine, said he was defending other protesters who were being crushed by officers.

He's charged with: Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings.

The case continues in federal court. A memorandum in opposition was filed on Oct. 7, 2022, and it was the last event on the case, as of Jan. 6, 2023.

Statement of Facts

Michael Foy Statement of Facts by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

James Mels

In February 2021, James Mels, from Shelby Township, was arrested. He eventually pleaded guilty to Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Grounds on July 22, 2022, and was sentenced to 36 months of probation, 90 days of home detention, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution on Oct. 28. 2022.

Statement of Offense

James Mels Statement of Offense by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Robert Schornak

Schornak, of Roseville, was arrested along with Daniel Herendeen, of Chesterfield Township, in March 2021.

Schornak eventually pleaded guilty to one count of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Grounds. He was sentenced on Feb. 18, 2022, to 36 months of probation, including 28 days of intermittent confinement, two months of home detention and $500 restitution.

Statement of Offense

Robert Schornak Statement of Offense by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Daniel Herendeen

As we mentioned, Herendeen was arrested with Schornak and charged with several crimes. On Dec. 17, 2021, he pleaded guilty to one count of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, and was sentenced on April 1, 2022. His sentence was 36 months probation, 14 days of intermittent incarceration, two months of home detention and a $500 restitution.

Statement of Offense

Daniel Herendeen Statement of Offense by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Anthony Williams - conviction

Williams of Southgate is the only person from Michigan who has been convicted so far for their role in the Capitol riots. On June 30, 2022, a jury found him guilty of a felony – Obstruction of an Official Proceeding – and four other misdemeanor charges.

Feds say Williams was among the wave of people who entered the Senate Wing door after it was breached, went to the Crypt, then the Rotunda and resisted law enforcement officers, and was inside the Capitol building for about an hour.

Williams was sentenced on Sept. 16, 2022, to five years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Statement of Facts

Anthony Williams Statement of Facts by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Jeremiah Caplinger

Caplinger, from Taylor, was the seventh person charged from Michigan in the Capitol riots. Feds used social media photos and an interview with MLive.com in their investigation. Photos and video showed Caplinger wearing a Donald Trump hat while making a risky climb up a Capitol wall. Inside, he carried a U.S. flag.

On Nov. 5, 2021, he pleaded guilty to Climbing on U.S. Capitol Grounds and was sentenced on Aug. 1, 2022, to 35 days in jail, followed by 24 months probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

Statement of Offense

Jeremiah Caplinger Statement of Offense by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Jeremy Sorvisto

Sorvisto, who is from the Upper Peninsula, was charged with several crimes, and photos showed him inside the Crypt of the Capitol and drinking what appeared to be a green beer on the Capitol steps.

On Sept. 3, 2021, he pleaded guilty to one count of Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol building. He was sentenced on Dec. 15, 2021, to 30 days in prison and a $500 restitution.

Statement of Offense

Jeremy Sorvisto Statement of Offense by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Anthony Puma

Puma, from Brownstown Township, was charged with several crimes related to Jan. 6. Feds say he scaled a wall outside the Capitol, broke through a window and allegedly threatened to kill "commie bastards."

On Aug. 30, 2022, Puma pleaded guilty to one count of Obstruction of Justice and he is awaiting sentencing.

Statement of Offense

Anthony Puma Statement of Offense by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Steven Thurlow

Thurlow, from St. Clair Shores, was the 10th person arrested in the Capitol riots from Michigan. He was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in the Capitol and more.

According to the FBI Statement of Facts filed with the charges, Thurlow is seen inside the Capitol in photos on his Facebook page and surveillance video. One photo shows Thurlow taking selfies inside the Capitol.

He pleaded guilty on May 9, 2022, to Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol building. On Aug. 30, 2022, he was sentenced to 24 months probation, 80 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Statement of Offense

Steven Thurlow Statement of Offense by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Trevor Brown

Brown, who is from Novi, was arrested in July 2021. According to the FBI, Brown was first arrested on Jan. 6, the day of the riots, after he was spotted with a crowd of rioters trying to break into the Capitol. He was later released without any charges filed.

The FBI affidavit said that Brown then posted videos and other posts to social media talking about him participating in the riots, and even getting into the Capitol building.

"I made it into the Capitol. I almost died, but I made it in," Brown wrote, according to the affidavit.

He is charged with: Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; violent Entry and Disorderly COnduct on Capitol Grounds; parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

His case continues in federal court. As of Jan. 6, 2023, a status conference is scheduled for February 17, 2023.

Statement of Facts and Complaint

Trevor Brown Statement of Facts and Complaint by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Logan Barnhart

Barnhart, from Holt, pleaded guilty to attacking a police officer during the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. He pleaded guilty to assaulting a Metropolitan Police Officer, identified as "B.M." in the filings.

According to the statement of offense, which lays out what happened and Barnhart signed, he grabbed Officer B.M.'s vest and dragged him down the steps in prone position and into the crowd.

While that happened, other rioters, including co-defendants in the case, allegedly beat the officer with weapons including a flagpole and baton.

Later, the feds say, "Barnhart returned to the Archway, where other rioters were slamming riot shields into the line of police officers striking them and throwing objects at them. Barnhart pushed other rioters – who were holding riot shields – from behind, supporting them and propelling them forward into the line of officers. Barnhart then approached the line of officers and struck at them with the base of the flagpole."

He is awaiting sentencing, and he faces anywhere from three to five years in prison.

Statement of Offense

Logan Barnhart Statement of Offense by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Justin Jersey

Jersey, from Flint, was arrested in December 2021. The feds say Jersey helped in the assault of a Metropolitan Police Officer and then armed himself with a baton that he then used to hit other MPD officers.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 7, 2022, to Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers, Inflicting Bodily Injury, and is awaiting sentencing.

Sentencing guidelines call for 51 months to 63 months in prison.

Statement of Offense

Justin Jersey Statement of Offense by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Tim Boughner

Boughner, from Romeo, is charged with assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous weapon. The DOJ says he used chemical spray against officers at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Boughner, according to the DOJ, reportedly posted on social media about his actions later that day, stating that he “started spraying” at the Capitol and “f---- those cops up.” He then reportedly posted again in February, “I have to share. My life has not been the same since this day … I still don’t know how I ended up on the capital steps having a pepper spray fight with the capital police.”

In all, he faces nine different charges. His case continues in federal court. As of Jan. 6, 2023, the last event was a status conference in December 2022.

Statement of Facts

Tim Boughner Statement of Facts by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Matthew Krol

Krol, from Linden, is charged for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers during the riots. Feds say he is the self-professed executive officer of the Genesee County Volunteer Militia.

"On Jan. 6, at approximately 2:28 p.m., he pushed forward through a crowd near the Capitol Steps on the east side of the building, threw a water bottle at police officers, pulled other civilians out of his way, and attacked an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department. He grabbed the officer, spun him around, and stole his police baton. He then held up the baton to the crowd and used it to strike other officers, including one who was holding a shield," the feds said in a press release.

He is charged with several crimes. His case continues in federal court. As of Jan. 6, 2023, the last event was an order issued on Nov. 23, 2022.

Statement of Facts

Matthew Krol Statement of Facts by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Ryan Kelley

Kelley was a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Michigan when he was arrested on June 9, 2022, for his alleged role in the riots.

A complaint charges Kelley with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Knowingly Engaging in any act of Physical vVolence Against Person or Property in any Restricted Building or Grounds, and Willfully Injury or Commit any Depredation Against Any Property of the United States. They are all misdemeanors.

Kelley attended the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol, and last year he told MLive he was there but did not go through barricades and left when things started getting crazy.

In the statement of facts, there are dozens of photos showing a man who the feds say is Kelley at the Capitol near a group that assaulted and pushed past law enforcement officers. In one photo, the feds say Kelley was taking a video in the crowd.

His case continues in federal court. As of Jan. 6, 2023, the last event was an order issued on Dec. 7, 2022.

Statement of Facts

Ryan Kelley Statement of Facts by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Luke Lints

Lints, who is from Traverse City, was arrested in July 2022 and charged with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor offenses, prosecutors said. Lints was among rioters who repeatedly engaged in violence against law enforcement officers guarding the Capitol, court documents said. He confronted officers in the Lower West Terrace and tunnel areas of the Capitol and entered the tunnel there, making his way towards the front of the police line.

Lints held a police shield and pushed back against officers, at one point using a police shield to prevent an officer from closing a door to protect himself from the rioters, documents said. Lints also was part of a crowd directly outside the tunnel as a Metropolitan Police Department officer was assaulted by rioters.

His case continues in federal court. As of Jan. 6, 2023, the last event was a status conference held in December 2022.

Statement of Facts

Luke Lints Statement of Facts by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Gary Smith and Deborah Kuecken

Late last year, the feds charged Smith and Kuecken, who are siblings, with four different crimes: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds; violently parading, demonstrating or picketing.

All of those are misdemeanors and the feds say photos show both of them pictured on the Capitol steps. The feds used Facebook and cell phone subpoenas to identify both of them.

Their case continues in federal court.

Statement of Facts

Gary Smith and Deborah Kuecken Statement of Facts by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd



