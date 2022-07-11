(WXYZ) — Detroit police say reckless gun ownership resulted in two kids being shot over the weekend.

RELATED: Teen girl killed when gun accidentally goes off inside apartment near Downtown Detroit

RELATED: 12-year-old accidentally shot by teen brother in Detroit

The first incident happened in an apartment building near the Detroit Riverfront. Police say a group of teens were playing with a gun when it accidentally went off.

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed by that gun.

The second incident involved a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly shot with a rifle. Police say he is okay, but his parents will likely be charged for the shooting.

In 2021 alone, the city of Detroit reported 85 minors shot. This year, the number is already in the double digits.

"I've lost count. The citizens of this city should just be outraged, it's horrible that I've lost count. We're talking July of 2022," Assistant chief Charles Fitzgerald said.

He says he's sick of seeing kids get hurt by guns they shouldn't have.

"Not sure why a 12 and 14-year-old have an uzi-style gun in their possession for any reason," Fitzgerald said.

He says the older boy told police they were startled by a dog. He shot the gun to protect his brother but instead ended up shooting him.

Carol Orr, who lives close by says parents need to be paying more attention.

"If it happened to my son, my children, my grandkids, I would be devastated," she said.

Fitzgerald's message to parents: lock up your guns and keep an eye on your kids.