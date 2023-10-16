New ‘Wonka’ trailer shows off Timothée Chalamet’s sweet side

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Moviegoers with a sweet tooth for musical whimsy got a big taste on Oct. 12 with the release of the second trailer for “Wonka.” That, of course, is the upcoming feature film starring Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka, every moviegoer’s favorite chocolatier. And as you might expect, it’s full of floating kids, fanciful machinery and more than a few nostalgic moments.

The momentum began rolling with the release of the initial “Wonka” trailer back in July, and this one doubles down on all our favorite elements. Chalamet’s charm is on full display: The kid knows how to twirl a cane, and we get a brief glimpse of the Rube Goldberg-style gizmos that produce his magical sweets. From what we can tell in these snippets, those sweets and their low prices are what eventually draw the attention and ire of the Chocolate Cartel (yes, that’s apparently what they’re called) and their enforcer, played by Keegan-Michael Key.

Take a look at the new trailer from Warner Bros. Pictures here:

The character of Willy Wonka is based on the fanciful candy man first introduced in the Roald Dahl novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” We most recently saw Wonka portrayed in film by Johnny Depp in Tim Burton’s 2005 adaptation, but this version of the character is clearly based on the O.G. cinematic Wonka. Chalamet is definitely channeling (but somehow not aping) Gene Wilder’s wry, mischievous style from “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” and we couldn’t be happier.

If you needed any further proof that this movie is a direct prequel to that 1971 classic, look no further than Hugh Grant’s orange face. Yes, Grant plays an Oompa Loompa in “Wonka,” and we can’t wait to see more of his banter with Chalamet. As Wonka himself would say, “The suspense is terrible. I hope it will last.”

“Wonka” is slated for release in theaters Dec. 15, just in time for Christmas. It’s directed by Paul King, who knows a thing or two about evoking childlike wonder. His previous films include the worldwide hit “Paddington” and its 2017 sequel (which also featured Hugh Grant).

