MSU Players stress the importance of the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry

EAST LANSING, Mich. — As the intensity and anticipation continue to build toward Saturday night both Michigan and Michigan State players were pretty tight-lipped about what they wanted to say about the other.

This will be Jacoby Windmon's first Michigan vs. Michigan State game, he didn't know all that this game meant, but then he came on his visit wearing a blue sweatshirt. After that, he knew it was different.

"You have to feed off that energy. That's something I look forward to, feeding off that energy, feeding off the negativity that they bring our way. You know we don't do too much talking but when we get on the field we'll let our pads talk," Windmond said.

Payton Thorne has been around the rivalry for a while now, he knows it's different.

"It means a lot to us, everybody here. It means a lot to our alumni, former players, and fans. We're not going to sit here and act like it's just another game. It means a lot to us," Thorne said.

Xavier Henderson outlined the differences on the field, saying this is not a game where you help them up.

"This is one of those games where you know not to help anybody up because they're not going to help you up," Henderson said.

Michigan and Michigan State are set to kick at 7:30 pm Saturday night from the Big House.

