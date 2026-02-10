Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
You're invited to SILVA's first birthday party!

The party will be held on Friday, February 13 beginning at 4 P.M.
SILVA is Grand Rapids' multi-entertainment venue space, featuring dinner, darts, bocce, music, and more. Located at 975 Ottawa Ave, the building dubs themselves as a "dinnertainment" hub in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.

SILVA has only been in business for one year, but has already made a major community impact. They are hosting a first birthday party on Friday, February 13 from 4 P.M. to 11 P.M. that is free to attend and open to all. There will be a birthday cake, performances from the Great Lakes Brass band and a DJ in The Big Room, as well as tattooing from Zodiac Lines. Attendees can RSVP on Facebook.

SILVA founder Mark Secchia and Executive Chef Chris Madsen visited the Morning Mix to discuss SILVA's growth.

Visit silvagr.com for more.

