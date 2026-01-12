You're invited to Rain and Revelry's Celestial Summit

Rain and Revelry combines reality and fantasy through a love of literature, artistry, and extravagant parties. They host small and large-scale events open to everyone, where guests can enjoy a little bit of real-life magic.

Next month, the company is hosting the Celestial Summit, where daybreak and nightfall meet for a celestial-themed weekend of festivities on February 13 and 14. February 13 features The Queen's Quest, inviting guests to explore downtown Grand Rapids on a self-guided tour, receiving stamps along the way for the chance to be entered to win prizes at the Celestial Summit Ball the following day.

February 14 features the Celestial Summit Ball, where guests will enjoy food and beverages at the Amway Grand Plaza amid a starlight theme. Vendors, authors, dancing, and artisans will be present as well. A VIP dining experience is also available which will feature a three course meal. Saturday's event will conclude at 11 P.M.

Tickets range in price from $265 to $400 and can be purchased at rainandrevelryevents.com.

Co-owners Gina Stegehuis, Amber Kilgore, and Yarrow Young sat down with Todd to share more.

The community can visit the Facebook group or follow on Instagram to stay up-to-date on future events.

