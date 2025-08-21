You're invited to Great Start Collaborative's community baby shower!

The Great Start Collaborative of Kent County provides resources to childrearing for families across West Michigan. This ranges from physical materials to education resources, ensuring that all Kent County children are able to have a great start in life.

To further assist families, Great Start Collaborative is hosting a community baby shower, celebrating parents and caregivers. The event will be at Grand Rapids International Fellowship Church, located at 3765 Kalamazoo Avenue in Grand Rapids from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M.

Pregnant mothers or parents and caregivers with a child aged six months or under are invited. Attendees will receive diapers, wipes, a gift bag, and new parent kit while supplies last. And like many baby showers, the event will also have food, games, raffle prizes, and more.

While the event is free to attend, registration is encouraged through Eventbrite. There are still opportunities to sign up as a volunteer for the event.

Tomarra Richardson, Coordinator for Great Start Collaborative, visited the Mix to discuss the event and impact to families.

Visit greatstartkent.org for more information on Great Start's resources. You can RSVP to the Baby Shower on Facebook.

