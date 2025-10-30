YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids hosts Rett-Ventues program

Rett syndrome is a rare neurodevelopmental disorder affecting 6,000 to 9,000 people in the United States. Commonly affecting girls more than boys, a child with Rett syndrome experiences progressive deterioration in communication and motor skills, limiting physical activities and leaving them wheelchair-bound.

The SpartanNash YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids recently hosted an open swim event as part of a newly-launched program called Rett-Ventures. This was one of ten events held across the United States that brought different activities to children affected by Rett syndrome in collaboration with the YMCA and Acadia Pharmaceuticals. A variety of activities can take place during Rett-Ventures, ranging from swimming to arts and crafts, but more importantly, it provides a safe, inclusive environment for those living with Rett syndrome.

West Michigan kindergartner Grace Visser is currently living with Rett syndrome, and was a participant of the program along with her older sister Allie and mother Rebecca.

Rebecca says, "The Rett Ventures Pool Event at the YMCA was a wonderful opportunity for my daughter and our family—splashing, laughing, and spending quality time with each other is hard to find sometimes. Gracie loved it and so did her sister, Allie. Swimming offers so many benefits for children with disabilities. Allowing the ability for Grace to float and move freely gives her the freedom to move without the weight. The pool was warm and it was a fun and playful space. I am looking forward to attending again in the future."

Visit rettrevealed.com for more information. You can keep up with future events by following the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids on Facebook.

