Wreaths of Honor searching for volunteers to help hang wreaths in December

Veterans Day takes place on November 11, but there's never a right or wrong time to pay tribute to those who have bravely served our country. As the holiday season approaches, there's an opportunity to honor those veterans who have passed away through the Wreaths of Honor event.

Wreaths of Honor is a local non-profit organization dedicated to honoring fallen veterans by placing wreaths on their grave sites. In 2022, volunteers hung over 700 wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans.

Set up will take place on December 2, and wreath hanging will take place at the Zeeland Cemetery on December 9.

To sign up to volunteer or to make a donation, visit their Facebook page.