World of Winter returns to downtown Grand Rapids this week

World of Winter has been transforming downtown Grand Rapids into an outdoor art gallery and all-ages playground for the past six years. More than an "ArtPrize in winter", World of Winter brings installations, events, games, and more, allowing the community to visit the city during the brutal Michigan winters.

The seventh-annual World of Winter festival kicks off January 9 and runs through March 1, bringing 25 art installations, over 20 events, 40 window displays, as well as walking tours and ice sculptures. Festivities take place daily from 8 A.M. to 11 P.M.

World of Winter has free admission, although prices will vary for food truck purchases, ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle, and more. Attendees are encouraged to visit the website for a full list of events, and yes, the human Hungry Hungry Hippo tournament is returning this year!

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. Communications Director Bill Kirk sat down with Todd to discuss what's planned for this year's festival.

For more information including specific event registration, visit worldofwintergr.com.

