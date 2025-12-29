Winter fun with Dreamgoats

Dreamgoats provide year-round education and enrichment opportunities through raising Nubian goats. The farm is located at 10594 Button Rd in Belding, and members of the public are invited to participate in volunteer opportunities, baby goat cuddles, and goat hikes on the farm's property no matter the season.

From December 27 through January 11, the "Holiday Hikes and Hugs" return from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M. daily. These outdoor hikes have hot chocolate provided to participants and also provide an opportunity to have your real Christmas trees recycled during this time.

Christmas trees provide a good source of vitamins A & C to the goats, but must be free of decorations and accessories prior to donation. Trees must also not be sprayed green.

Admission to participate in the Holiday Hikes is $20 for adults and $10 for children under 12.

Dreamgoats owner Leah Sienkowski and event host Avery Lewis visited the Morning Mix (with a doe and kid!) to share more.

Visit dreamgoats.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with future events.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok