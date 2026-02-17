Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Winter fun in Gaylord

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Gaylord is one of Michigan's premiere "up north" destinations, with year-round activities for all kinds of adventures. With an elevation of over 1,300 feet above sea level, it is also the prime spot to provide heavy snowfall for downhill skiing, tubing, snowshoeing, river rafting, and more winter activities!

Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau Executive Director Paul Beachnau spoke with Michelle via Zoom to share more.

Visit gaylordmichigan.net for more information and to book your next getaway!

