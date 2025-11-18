Winter energy-saving tips from Consumers Energy

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

As temperatures begin to drop, Consumers Energy is preparing to help customers stay warm and keep energy bills low. Consumers Energy spokesperson Brian Wheeler visited the Morning Mix to share more about the programs and strategies customers can take to reduce their energy bill cost as winter approaches.

Brian advises that for every degree adjusted on your thermostat, residents can save between one to three percent more (or less) on their energy bill. While there is no "right" or "wrong" way to set a thermostat, your comfort and safety should be at top of mind, while making sure your home's energy does not work harder than it needs to. Consider investing in a smart thermostat if you have not already done so.

Brian also recommends to have your furnace serviced if it has not been looked at in recent years. Be sure to change the filter on a monthly basis to ensure proper performance.

For customers needing assistance on bill payments, Consumers has several assistance programs available, including the Consumers Affordable Resource for Energy (CARE) Program. It is a payment plan over a 24-month period that provides an affordable, fixed monthly bill, while past due balance is paid down by the program as the customer makes their regular monthly payments. Through the Helping Neighbors Program, eligible CARE members may also receive no-cost energy upgrades in their home. Once the 24-month period is up, customers will need to provide validation to enroll again.

Consumers also offers their Shut-Off Protection Plan on a year-round basis, as well as their Winter Protection Plan through March 31, 2026.

Visit consumersenergy.com for more information.

