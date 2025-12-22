Winter Break events and activities at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum

Winter break is in full swing across West Michigan, and for families looking for things to do during this time, there are plenty of events and activities happening at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum during their Winter Break!

Activities run daily from 9 A.M. until 4 P.M. through January 4, and include programming such as Giftworks and live performances. For each day of Giftworks, a unique, handmade project will be featured that guests can create and take home! The museum will be closed December 24, 25, 31, and January 1.

Additionally, the museum will feature New Year's Early Eve on December 30 from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. A variety of fun activities will take place during Early Eve, including face painting, a photo booth, disco ball drop with confetti, music, dancing, snacks, and of course, party hats and noisemakers to ring in 2026 a little earlier in the day!

Tickets for both Winter Break and Early Eve are available on the GRCM website.

GRCM's Director of Marketing, Megan Geiken, visited the Morning Mix to share more.

